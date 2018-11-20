Edgewater Exploration (EDW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Edgewater Exploration (CVE:EDW) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 27500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

About Edgewater Exploration (CVE:EDW)

Edgewater Exploration Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the mineral property exploration and development business. The Company’s business is the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resource properties. The Company’s project, Corcoesto Gold Project, is a late-stage exploration gold project located in the extreme northwest corner of Spain, within La Coruna Province (Galician Community).

