Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Position Trimmed by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 1.61% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $40,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.18.

NYSE EPC opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.73. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.76 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

