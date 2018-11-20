Editas Medicine (EDIT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 553,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,095,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.14 and a quick ratio of 13.13.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 53.15% and a negative net margin of 410.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $322,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,572,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,890. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $127,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/editas-medicine-edit-stock-price-down-6-3.html.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.