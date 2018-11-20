Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 412699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Several research analysts have commented on ELD shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$1.45 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Eldorado Gold (ELD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.79” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/eldorado-gold-eld-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-79.html.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.