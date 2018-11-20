Electrocomponents (ECM) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 762.14 ($9.96).

Shares of LON ECM opened at GBX 560.40 ($7.32) on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 467.90 ($6.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 713.05 ($9.32).

In related news, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.73), for a total value of £372,500 ($486,737.23).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

