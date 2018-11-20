Electrocomponents (ECM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $546.60

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 546.60 ($7.14) and last traded at GBX 567 ($7.41), with a volume of 2943361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 622 ($8.13).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 762.14 ($9.96).

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 17 ($0.22) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.73), for a total value of £372,500 ($486,737.23).

Electrocomponents Company Profile (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

