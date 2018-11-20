Electrocomponents (ECM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECM. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, September 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 762.14 ($9.96).

ECM opened at GBX 552.60 ($7.22) on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of GBX 467.90 ($6.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 713.05 ($9.32).

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.73), for a total value of £372,500 ($486,737.23).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

