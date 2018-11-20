Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $80.71 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Liquid, Cryptohub and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000318 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 8,375,325,837 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Kucoin, CoinBene, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Liquid and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

