Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 195,000 Shares

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.31, for a total transaction of $22,485,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,505,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,664,878,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $22,748,000.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,540 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $22,984,239.20.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 174,696 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $19,784,322.00.

On Monday, October 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,632 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $1,695,995.12.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,962 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $8,607,647.62.

On Thursday, September 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,447 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $9,891,829.00.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 55,590 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $5,915,331.90.

On Friday, September 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $19,216,800.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $20,029,800.00.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $114.70. 4,040,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $116.61.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,925,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,792,000 after buying an additional 280,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,237,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,541,000 after buying an additional 722,431 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,008,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,049,000 after buying an additional 700,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,501,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,568,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 526.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,444,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,838,000 after buying an additional 6,255,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.19.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

