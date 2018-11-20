Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 81,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 3,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,429,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $2,275,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

