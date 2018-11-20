Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Bought by Vantage Investment Advisors LLC

Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $59.62 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

In related news, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $2,275,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,384,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at $13,429,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Bought by Vantage Investment Advisors LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/emerson-electric-co-emr-shares-bought-by-vantage-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.