Emerson Electric (EMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $67.66 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

In other Emerson Electric news, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $2,275,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at $13,429,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 584.1% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.1% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 761.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

