Emerson Electric (EMR) PT Set at $67.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 price target on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of EMR opened at $68.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $59.62 and a one year high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

In related news, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $2,275,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at $13,429,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 68,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

