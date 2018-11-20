Encana (ECA) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) received a $11.00 price target from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Encana in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC downgraded Encana from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

NYSE:ECA traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,232,400. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Encana has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Encana had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Glen Hill bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 230,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,214 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Encana by 70.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,979,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,318,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Encana by 24.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,563,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Encana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,464,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962,470 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Encana by 37.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,307,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Encana by 49.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,543,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820,692 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

