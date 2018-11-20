Energizer (ENR) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.30.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. Energizer has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 549.70% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $180,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

