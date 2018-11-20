Energy Focus Inc (EFOI) Receives $3.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on shares of Energy Focus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Energy Focus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

EFOI opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.21. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

