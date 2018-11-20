EnerSys (ENS) is ACK Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,411 shares during the quarter. EnerSys accounts for 10.3% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ACK Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of EnerSys worth $37,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,337,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,341,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 925.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 185,480 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,875,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after buying an additional 174,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,976,000 after purchasing an additional 172,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENS opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a one year low of $62.85 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

In other news, insider Myles Jones sold 13,460 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $1,080,703.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,399.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

