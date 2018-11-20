Engility Holdings Inc (EGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Engility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Engility posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Engility will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Engility.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.87 million. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

EGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Engility and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engility in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Engility from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:EGL traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 367,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,171. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Engility has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $38.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Engility by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,028,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Engility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Engility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Engility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Engility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Engility

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

