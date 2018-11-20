Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $2,344,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,885,000.

HTA opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.85 million. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Monday, August 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

