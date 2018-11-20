Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $199,000 in BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Stock

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $52,025,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $37,276,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at about $2,690,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NYSE BB opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 171.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. BlackBerry Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.41 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

