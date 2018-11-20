Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $59.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on TJX Companies from $55.50 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $62.50 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.34.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

