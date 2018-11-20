Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Receives $7.17 Average PT from Analysts

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,440 shares in the company, valued at $736,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz purchased 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $99,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 379.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 812,493 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 90.6% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,153,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,591 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

