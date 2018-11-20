EPAM Systems (EPAM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $121.10 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $96.11 and a 12-month high of $144.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 15,133 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $2,138,746.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 20,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,859,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

