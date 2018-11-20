EPR Properties (EPR) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of EPR Properties worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $13,763,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $215,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 16.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $2,929,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $228,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $72.18.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.09 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.06%.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $505,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,048,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $300,647.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,731.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

