EQ Inc’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (CVE:EQ)

EQ’s (CVE:EQ) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 21st. EQ had issued 4,670,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 12th. The total size of the offering was $65,380,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During EQ’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CVE EQ opened at C$0.76 on Tuesday. EQ has a 52-week low of C$0.52 and a 52-week high of C$0.76.

Get EQ alerts:

EQ (CVE:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/eq-incs-quiet-period-will-end-tomorrow-cveeq.html.

About EQ

EQ Inc, a digital marketing agency, provides mobile, Web, social, and video advertising solutions that enable advertisers to target their intended audience. The company's platform uses a proprietary data-analytics system that develops algorithms to interact with advertising exchanges to bid on and purchase individual advertising impressions that are targeted to a specific individual or audience.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.