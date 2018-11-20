EQT Co. (EQT) SVP Buys $163,300.00 in Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) SVP David Joseph Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $60.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $70.00 price target on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of EQT by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 78,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of EQT by 57.6% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 16,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of EQT by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

