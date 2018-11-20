Equinix Inc (EQIX) Holdings Cut by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,717 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Equinix worth $195,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinix from $526.00 to $521.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on Equinix to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.28.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.65, for a total value of $863,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 2,792 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total value of $1,068,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,400.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,413. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $383.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $370.79 and a fifty-two week high of $481.48.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $2.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/equinix-inc-eqix-holdings-cut-by-jackson-square-partners-llc.html.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.