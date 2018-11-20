Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wix.Com Ltd’s Q1 2019 Earnings (WIX)

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wix.Com in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wix.Com’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $155.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.78 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $85.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.82. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wix.Com by 90.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the second quarter worth about $181,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

