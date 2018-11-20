Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 20th (ABMD, ADBE, AGS, ALTR, AMRS, AMSWA, ANF, APH, APOG, BHF)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 20th:

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get ABIOMED Inc alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “iPass Inc provides software-enabled enterprise connectivity services for mobile workers. iPass’ primary service is designed to enable enterprises to provide their employees with secure access to the enterprise’s internal network through an easy-to-use interface. “

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “International Speedway Corporation is a leading promoter of motorsports activities, currently promoting more than 100 racing events annually as well as numerous other motorsports-related activities. The Company owns and/or operates 13 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona International Speedway in Florida (home of the DAYTONA 500); Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway located outside Detroit; Richmond Raceway in Virginia; Auto Club Speedway of Southern CaliforniaSM near Los Angeles; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas; Phoenix Raceway in Arizona; Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 RacewaySM near Chicago, Illinois; Darlington Raceway in South Carolina; and Watkins Glen International in New York. The Company also owns and operates Motor Racing NetworkSM, the nation’s largest independent sports radio network and Americrown Service CorporationSM, a subsidiary that provides catering services, and food and beverage concessions. “

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.