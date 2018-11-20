Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 20th (ABMD, ADBE, AGS, ALTR, AMRS, AMSWA, ANF, APH, APOG, BHF)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2018

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 20th:

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “iPass Inc provides software-enabled enterprise connectivity services for mobile workers. iPass’ primary service is designed to enable enterprises to provide their employees with secure access to the enterprise’s internal network through an easy-to-use interface. “

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “International Speedway Corporation is a leading promoter of motorsports activities, currently promoting more than 100 racing events annually as well as numerous other motorsports-related activities. The Company owns and/or operates 13 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona International Speedway in Florida (home of the DAYTONA 500); Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway located outside Detroit; Richmond Raceway in Virginia; Auto Club Speedway of Southern CaliforniaSM near Los Angeles; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas; Phoenix Raceway in Arizona; Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 RacewaySM near Chicago, Illinois; Darlington Raceway in South Carolina; and Watkins Glen International in New York. The Company also owns and operates Motor Racing NetworkSM, the nation’s largest independent sports radio network and Americrown Service CorporationSM, a subsidiary that provides catering services, and food and beverage concessions. “

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

