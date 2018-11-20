Equity BancShares Inc (EQBK) Stake Lowered by Resource America Inc.

Resource America Inc. lessened its position in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 258,197 shares during the period. Equity BancShares accounts for approximately 2.7% of Resource America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Resource America Inc.’s holdings in Equity BancShares were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 30.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,706 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 40.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 152,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 9.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 44.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 112,794 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equity BancShares Inc has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $597.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity BancShares news, COO Craig L. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $124,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EQBK shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Equity BancShares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/equity-bancshares-inc-eqbk-stake-lowered-by-resource-america-inc.html.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.