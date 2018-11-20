Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 19,882 Shares of Carvana Co (CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 19,882 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $929,085.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,767,412.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVNA stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. Carvana Co has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 2.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 64.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,819,000 after buying an additional 402,511 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,773,000. JS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 90.0% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 494,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 69.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 184.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,169,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,087,000 after buying an additional 758,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

