Eros International (EROS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.18

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 670378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Eros International in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $681.48 million, a PE ratio of -89.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. Eros International had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 7.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eros International during the third quarter worth $463,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eros International by 18.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eros International by 39.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 93,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eros International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eros International during the third quarter worth $96,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Eros International Company Profile (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

