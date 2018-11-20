Ethersocial (ESN) Price Hits $0.0508 on Exchanges

Ethersocial (CURRENCY:ESN) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Ethersocial has traded down 53.5% against the US dollar. One Ethersocial coin can now be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethersocial has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $3,175.00 worth of Ethersocial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00022729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000321 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00131172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00201986 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.42 or 0.09626218 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Ethersocial

Ethersocial (CRYPTO:ESN) is a coin. Ethersocial’s total supply is 62,566,192 coins and its circulating supply is 24,906,219 coins. Ethersocial’s official Twitter account is @ESNfoundation. The official website for Ethersocial is ethersocial.network. The official message board for Ethersocial is blog.ethersocial.network.

Buying and Selling Ethersocial

Ethersocial can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethersocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethersocial should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethersocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

