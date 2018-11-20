E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,806 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $48,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETFC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 29th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on ETFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Pizzi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.67 per share, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,795.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Simonich acquired 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $100,064.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,354 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

