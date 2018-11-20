Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) Stake Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910,671 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.57% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 314.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 505.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $236,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 64.0% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 65,026 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 597,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 43,312 shares during the period.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

