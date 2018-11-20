ExOne (XONE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning. They currently have $11.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

Get ExOne alerts:

XONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of ExOne from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ExOne from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of ExOne stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ExOne has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $161.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.90.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExOne will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ExOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ExOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ExOne by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ExOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in ExOne by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 65,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.