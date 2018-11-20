Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.79 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce $302.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.41 million and the highest is $309.51 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $281.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $75,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

EXR stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,441. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.54%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,568 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,090,000 units and approximately 119 million square feet of rentable space.

