Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Cedar Hill Associates LLC

Cedar Hill Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 165,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 46.3% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 263,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 52,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

