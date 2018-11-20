Facebook (FB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Facebook to $250.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Facebook from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Facebook from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.54.

NASDAQ FB opened at $131.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $131.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 602,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $106,355,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.20, for a total value of $129,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,394 shares in the company, valued at $16,943,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,860,410 shares of company stock worth $319,020,058. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 25.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 28.3% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 10.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Facebook by 577.1% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 11,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 12.4% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

