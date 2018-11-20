Fanhua (FANH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.54. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $38.24.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fanhua by 1,368.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fanhua by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 151,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Fanhua during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fanhua by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fanhua by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the period. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

