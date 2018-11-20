Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.54. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $38.24.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 15.13%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/fanhua-inc-fanh-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-25.html.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.