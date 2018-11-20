FCB Financial (FCB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company for Florida Community Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates community banks in Florida, United States. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of traditional banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities. FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Weston, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FCB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group raised FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of FCB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE FCB traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. 481,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,546. FCB Financial has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.71 million. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that FCB Financial will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FCB Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FCB Financial by 205.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 69,799 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FCB Financial during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FCB Financial during the second quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FCB Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

