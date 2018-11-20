FedEx (FDX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FedEx have shed more than 9% of their value over the past six months due to headwinds like surging costs. In fact, we expect high costs to hurt the company's bottom line in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 similar to the last few quarters. Costs related to the integration process of TNT Express are also likely to hurt FedEx’s bottom-line performance. Detailed results should be out on Dec 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 60 days. This, in turn, reflects the negative sentiment surrounding the stock. Trade war-related fears are concerning too. Nonetheless, FedEx has left no stone unturned to meet the surge in demand during the current holiday season. Despite its efforts, its performance might be hurt by high delivery costs. We are, however, impressed by FedEx's efforts to reward its shareholders. Growing demand for ecommerce is an added positive.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $275.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.57.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $226.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a one year low of $207.90 and a one year high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in FedEx by 7.6% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FedEx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,422 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in FedEx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in FedEx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

