FERROVIAL S A/ADR (FRRVY) and NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (NTDOY) Head to Head Comparison

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) and NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of FERROVIAL S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FERROVIAL S A/ADR and NINTENDO Ltd/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FERROVIAL S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A NINTENDO Ltd/ADR 14.20% 11.46% 9.09%

Dividends

NINTENDO Ltd/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. FERROVIAL S A/ADR does not pay a dividend. NINTENDO Ltd/ADR pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FERROVIAL S A/ADR and NINTENDO Ltd/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FERROVIAL S A/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A NINTENDO Ltd/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NINTENDO Ltd/ADR has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FERROVIAL S A/ADR and NINTENDO Ltd/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FERROVIAL S A/ADR $13.79 billion 1.10 $513.15 million N/A N/A NINTENDO Ltd/ADR $9.74 billion 3.56 $1.26 billion $1.32 27.38

NINTENDO Ltd/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FERROVIAL S A/ADR.

Summary

NINTENDO Ltd/ADR beats FERROVIAL S A/ADR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FERROVIAL S A/ADR

Ferrovial, S.A. operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services. It also engages in the promotion, investment, and operation of toll roads and other infrastructures. In addition, the company designs and constructs infrastructures in the areas of civil engineering work, building, and industrial construction. Its construction activities also cover tunnels, roads, and railways, as well as the repair and maintenance roads; industrial, residential, and non-residential buildings; and dams, gas and oil pipelines, water treatment plants, canals, docks and port infrastructures, and hydroelectric plants. Further, the company engages in the investment and operation of airports. Ferrovial, S.A. was founded in 1952 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About NINTENDO Ltd/ADR

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Kyoto, Japan.

