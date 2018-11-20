Financial Contrast: Amerisafe (AMSF) and Travelers Companies (TRV)

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amerisafe and Travelers Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe 0 2 1 0 2.33 Travelers Companies 2 8 4 0 2.14

Amerisafe presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.02%. Travelers Companies has a consensus price target of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.97%. Given Travelers Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Travelers Companies is more favorable than Amerisafe.

Risk and Volatility

Amerisafe has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelers Companies has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Amerisafe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Travelers Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Amerisafe pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Amerisafe pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Travelers Companies pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amerisafe has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Travelers Companies has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Travelers Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amerisafe and Travelers Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe $375.21 million 3.29 $46.23 million $3.08 20.78 Travelers Companies $28.90 billion 1.18 $2.06 billion $7.28 17.67

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Amerisafe. Travelers Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerisafe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amerisafe and Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe 14.15% 15.21% 4.33% Travelers Companies 8.18% 10.86% 2.40%

Summary

Travelers Companies beats Amerisafe on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial transportation industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals. The company distributes its products primarily through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

