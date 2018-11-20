Financial Contrast: Coates International (COTE) vs. China Yuchai International (CYD)

Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE) and China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Coates International has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Yuchai International has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of China Yuchai International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Coates International and China Yuchai International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coates International 0 0 0 0 N/A China Yuchai International 0 0 1 0 3.00

China Yuchai International has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.04%. Given China Yuchai International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Yuchai International is more favorable than Coates International.

Dividends

China Yuchai International pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Coates International does not pay a dividend. China Yuchai International pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Coates International and China Yuchai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coates International N/A N/A -246.71% China Yuchai International 5.90% 25.87% 13.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coates International and China Yuchai International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coates International $10,000.00 3.78 -$8.38 million N/A N/A China Yuchai International $2.48 billion 0.24 $150.71 million $3.09 4.72

China Yuchai International has higher revenue and earnings than Coates International.

Summary

China Yuchai International beats Coates International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coates International

Coates International, Ltd. develops and sells Coates Spherical Rotary Valve (CSRV) system technology for use in various piston-driven internal combustion engines in the United States and internationally. The company's CSRV system technology replaces the intake and exhausts conventional poppet valves used in various piston-driven stationary, automotive, motorcycle, and marine engines. Its CSRV system technology is used in various applications, including engines for electric power generators for home use, industrial complexes, and grid installations; and engines to power motorcycles, automobiles, light and heavy trucks, machinery, railroads, marine engines, military equipment, light aircraft, helicopters, lawn mowers, snowmobiles and jet skis, etc. Coates International, Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets. It also manufactures diesel engines for construction and agriculture applications, as well as supplies after-market parts and services. In addition, it engages in hospitality and property development activities. Further, the company designs, produces, and sells exhaust emission control systems for commercial vehicles. China Yuchai International Limited distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers and retailers, as well as provides maintenance and retrofitting services. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

