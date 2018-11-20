Financial Institutions (FISI) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 1.29

News stories about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a media sentiment score of 1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the bank an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Financial Institutions’ analysis:

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FISI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $467.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $56,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/financial-institutions-fisi-given-daily-media-impact-rating-of-1-29.html.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.