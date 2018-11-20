Financial Review: Paragon Technologies (PGNT) and Dover (DOV)

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) and Dover (NYSE:DOV) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Dover shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Paragon Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Dover shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dover pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Paragon Technologies does not pay a dividend. Dover pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dover has raised its dividend for 62 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Paragon Technologies has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon Technologies and Dover’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Technologies N/A N/A N/A Dover 9.69% 21.22% 8.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Paragon Technologies and Dover, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Dover 0 11 5 0 2.31

Dover has a consensus price target of $89.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.42%. Given Dover’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dover is more favorable than Paragon Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paragon Technologies and Dover’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Technologies $11.58 million 0.16 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Dover $7.83 billion 1.62 $811.66 million $4.03 21.47

Dover has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Technologies.

Summary

Dover beats Paragon Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments business activities. The company provides various material handling solutions, including systems, technologies, products, and services for material flow applications. Its material handling products include Dispen-SI-matic, a robotic A-frame workstation system that provides setting levels for order fulfillment and the selection of model types in the industry; Mobile-Matic, a mobile robotic A-frame system for high speed order fulfillment; Doc-U-spense, a document insertion system, which allows pre-printed coupons, instructions, and documentation to be automatically added to orders; SI-IWS, a suite of warehouse execution systems, warehouse management systems, and warehouse control systems software solutions; and Lo-Tow, a towline conveyor system. The company also provides spare and replacement parts, equipment, and support services. In addition, it distributes IT hardware products, such as servers, workstations, storage products, networking and power protection systems, notebooks, computers, printers, TVs, audio/visual equipment, projectors, and accessories. Further, the company offers cloud and managed services, IT services, infrastructure IT solutions, and Internet of things solutions; and acquires residential real estate properties, as well as invests in businesses and securities. The company was formerly known as SI Handling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Paragon Technologies, Inc. in April 2000. Paragon Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries; and bearings and compressor parts, and automation products. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

