Financial Survey: Kaman (KAMN) vs. Willis Lease Finance (WLFC)

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kaman and Willis Lease Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman 0 2 0 0 2.00 Willis Lease Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kaman currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.48%. Given Kaman’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kaman is more favorable than Willis Lease Finance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaman and Willis Lease Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman $1.81 billion 0.88 $49.82 million $2.23 25.42 Willis Lease Finance $274.84 million 0.80 $62.15 million N/A N/A

Willis Lease Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaman.

Dividends

Kaman pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Willis Lease Finance does not pay a dividend. Kaman pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kaman has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kaman and Willis Lease Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman 2.40% 11.10% 4.89% Willis Lease Finance 24.28% 9.22% 1.37%

Volatility and Risk

Kaman has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Lease Finance has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Kaman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Willis Lease Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Kaman shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Willis Lease Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kaman beats Willis Lease Finance on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services. This segment serves maintenance, repair, and overhaul markets; and original equipment manufacturer customers. The Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings for the medical, industrial, and aerospace markets; and metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. This segment also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; undertakes helicopter subcontract works; restores, modifies, and supports its SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports K-MAX manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters, as well as offers engineering design, analysis, and certification services. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and other countries. Kaman Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials. The company offers noise-compliant Stage III commercial jet engines. It serves airlines and aircraft engine manufacturers, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total lease portfolio of 225 engines and related equipment, 16 aircraft, and 7 other leased parts and equipment with 80 lessees in 43 countries; and managed a total lease portfolio of 437 engines and related equipment on behalf of other parties, as well as 393 engines. Willis Lease Finance Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

