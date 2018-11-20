First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FFIN. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $52.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.29.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.14. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $96.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.65 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 384,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,421,131.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,432,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,129,000 after purchasing an additional 841,729 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 445.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 337.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 142,307 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 45,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.